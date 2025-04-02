Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
Guillemots
Beginning to cram onto stacks and ledges as if wanting to claim the best spot for the summer.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
guillemots
