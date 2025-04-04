Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
314 / 365
Ready for the Off
Robin just about to fly off at Sumburgh Head this evening.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7674
photos
137
followers
37
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
2113
3671
3672
1205
314
1206
2114
3673
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th April 2025 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
Great capture!
April 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close