316 / 365
On The Nest
Windy at Sumburgh Head but these Shags seem to have found their preferred nesting site.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th April 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shag
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
