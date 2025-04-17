Previous
Still With Us by lifeat60degrees
318 / 365

Still With Us

Day 5 of Redwing in the garden. Assume it is the same bird but who knows? Don't think it will be here much longer.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

