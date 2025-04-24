Sign up
321 / 365
Ring on its Leg
The flock of Twite at Sumburgh Head are still there and this one has a ring on its leg. Around the Lighthouse is a good place to see them.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
twite
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a cute little bird! Nice catch.
April 24th, 2025
