Ring on its Leg by lifeat60degrees
321 / 365

Ring on its Leg

The flock of Twite at Sumburgh Head are still there and this one has a ring on its leg. Around the Lighthouse is a good place to see them.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Richard Lewis


@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
87% complete

Kerry McCarthy
Such a cute little bird! Nice catch.
April 24th, 2025  
