Previous
324 / 365
On the Pier
Turnstone posing on the algae covered pier at Leebitton.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th April 2025 9:39am
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
