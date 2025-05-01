Sign up
325 / 365
On Its Way
Wild Angelica starting to put in an appearance.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
3697
3698
2135
324
3699
2136
325
3700
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st May 2025 9:29am
shetland
,
angelica
,
sandwick
