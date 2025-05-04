Previous
Big Guys are Back by lifeat60degrees
328 / 365

Big Guys are Back

Seeing a few more Great Skua's now and although they are menacing birds its good to see them as they have suffered really badly from the effects of Brid Flu. Interesting to see how they do this year.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

