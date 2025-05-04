Sign up
328 / 365
Big Guys are Back
Seeing a few more Great Skua's now and although they are menacing birds its good to see them as they have suffered really badly from the effects of Brid Flu. Interesting to see how they do this year.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
89% complete
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th May 2025 3:03pm
Tags
shetland
,
bonxie
,
skua
,
sandwick
