329 / 365
Oystercatcher
There were a pair of them on the rocks but not too bothered by me walking past. It you stop for any length of time then they start complaining.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
7th May 2025 9:20am
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
Tim Krywulak
ace
Beautiful. Nice capture.
May 7th, 2025
