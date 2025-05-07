Previous
Oystercatcher by lifeat60degrees
329 / 365

Oystercatcher

There were a pair of them on the rocks but not too bothered by me walking past. It you stop for any length of time then they start complaining.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim Krywulak ace
Beautiful. Nice capture.
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact