Previous
333 / 365
Bogbean
Bogbean has flowered when we've been away. Time for the close up lens.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7778
photos
135
followers
35
following
91% complete
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
3715
1217
3716
3717
1218
333
2142
3718
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2025 1:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
bogbean
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Karen
ace
The name doesn't do this lovely plant justice - it's really pretty.
May 19th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@cocokinetic
I've always thought the name was wrong but it does confirm its preference to be in a boggy area.
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo pretty
May 19th, 2025
