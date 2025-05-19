Previous
Bogbean by lifeat60degrees
333 / 365

Bogbean

Bogbean has flowered when we've been away. Time for the close up lens.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
The name doesn't do this lovely plant justice - it's really pretty.
May 19th, 2025  
@cocokinetic I've always thought the name was wrong but it does confirm its preference to be in a boggy area.
May 19th, 2025  
Soo pretty
May 19th, 2025  
