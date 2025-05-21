Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Shaking it Off
After a quick dip in what remains of the burn it was a case of shaking off the water.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st May 2025 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
