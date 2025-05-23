Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Meadow Pipit
Apparently Shetland is the only area where the Meadow Pipit is migratory. Always plenty about in summer.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7788
photos
135
followers
35
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
334
3720
2144
335
3721
2145
336
3722
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
23rd May 2025 7:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
,
cullister
