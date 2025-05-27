Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
Seggi-flooer
The Yellow Iris or Yellow Flag is known as the Seggi-flooer. (I have to check the spelling each year).
It is described as flowering from July to August which indicates the type of year we are having.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
iris
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
seggi-flooer
