Seggi-flooer by lifeat60degrees
338 / 365

Seggi-flooer

The Yellow Iris or Yellow Flag is known as the Seggi-flooer. (I have to check the spelling each year).
It is described as flowering from July to August which indicates the type of year we are having.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

