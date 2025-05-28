Previous
Redshank by lifeat60degrees
339 / 365

Redshank

Better news on the Redshank front as there were three atop fence posts along the burn this morning. This would indicate that there is a good chance that some nests have survived the cattle intrusion yesterday.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
