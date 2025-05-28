Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
339 / 365
Redshank
Better news on the Redshank front as there were three atop fence posts along the burn this morning. This would indicate that there is a good chance that some nests have survived the cattle intrusion yesterday.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7797
photos
135
followers
36
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
3723
3724
2146
3725
338
3726
3727
339
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th May 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
redshank
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close