342 / 365
Common Spotted Orchid
At least the Orchid's seem to be thriving.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
93% complete
Birds and Wild Flowers
iPhone 12 Pro Max
1st June 2025 4:40pm
Tags
orchid
shetland
sandwick
