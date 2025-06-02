Previous
Nursery Staff by lifeat60degrees
343 / 365

Nursery Staff

A distant grainy shot of a dozing adult Shelduck and about 10 chicks to its left. There were quite a few other Shelducks in the voe but none obviously keeping watch.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely capture
June 2nd, 2025  
