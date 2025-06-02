Sign up
343 / 365
Nursery Staff
A distant grainy shot of a dozing adult Shelduck and about 10 chicks to its left. There were quite a few other Shelducks in the voe but none obviously keeping watch.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7813
photos
137
followers
36
following
93% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
shelduck
,
boddam.
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture
June 2nd, 2025
