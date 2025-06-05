Sign up
Previous
344 / 365
Curlew
Keeping a watchful eye on me.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
94% complete
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
1221
343
3732
3733
3734
2151
3735
344
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th June 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Beverley
ace
They are so beautiful…
June 5th, 2025
