346 / 365
Big Bird
A swan in the water is a graceful bird but when you see them on land they are big beasts.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
Helene
ace
hey! don't be lean to the beauty! fav for the gorgeous picture
June 7th, 2025
