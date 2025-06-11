Sign up
349 / 365
Curlew
Members of this Curlew’s family have appeared here before but this one got so close I had to snap it. Any closer and I wouldn’t have been able to focus.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7835
photos
136
followers
36
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
347
2155
3739
3740
348
3741
2156
349
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th June 2025 7:09pm
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a fabulous shot, and such superb detail.
June 11th, 2025
