Curlew by lifeat60degrees
Curlew

Members of this Curlew’s family have appeared here before but this one got so close I had to snap it. Any closer and I wouldn’t have been able to focus.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson ace
It's a fabulous shot, and such superb detail.
June 11th, 2025  
