Another Redshank by lifeat60degrees
350 / 365

Another Redshank

Different road to walk.
Different fence post to sit on.
Another Redshank.
Good sign that there are a few with nests in the area.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
