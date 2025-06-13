Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
Another Redshank
Different road to walk.
Different fence post to sit on.
Another Redshank.
Good sign that there are a few with nests in the area.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7839
photos
136
followers
36
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Latest from all albums
348
3741
2156
349
1223
3742
3743
350
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th June 2025 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
redshank
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close