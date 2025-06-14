Previous
Feldglings by lifeat60degrees
351 / 365

Feldglings

Two blackbird fledglings in the front garden this morning. Not sure if the nest was in our garden or nearby but the adult birds have been seen feeding here for weeks.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Andy Oz ace
Gorgeous!
June 14th, 2025  
