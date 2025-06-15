Sign up
352 / 365
Two Campions
Sea and Red Campion mixing at Sannick
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
96% complete
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
campion
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice. I love sea campion.
June 15th, 2025
