353 / 365
Watercress
While the bird numbers seem to be down both wild flowers are having a great year. Most seem to be flowering early which I hope doesn't mean they all wither early and we are left with nothing in the autumn.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
watercress
,
shetland
,
sandwick
