Previous
Watercress by lifeat60degrees
353 / 365

Watercress

While the bird numbers seem to be down both wild flowers are having a great year. Most seem to be flowering early which I hope doesn't mean they all wither early and we are left with nothing in the autumn.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact