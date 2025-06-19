Previous
Lonely Fledgling by lifeat60degrees
Lonely Fledgling

Our resident blackbird fledgling now appears to be on its own. While only regularly seeing one at the moment there was another in the opposite end of the garden this afternoon. Parent birds also nearby but no longer feeding the young.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
