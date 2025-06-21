Sign up
355 / 365
Eider
Good numbers of eiders at Leebitton this morning with at least a dozen chicks being looked after by three adult females.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7861
photos
136
followers
36
following
97% complete
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
354
2161
1225
3750
355
2162
1226
3751
Tags
shetland
,
eider
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
