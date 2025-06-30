Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
Three Little Ducklings are we.
Eider chicks momentarily away from their minders who were in dispute over a juicy starfish.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
eider
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
