Three Little Ducklings are we. by lifeat60degrees
357 / 365

Three Little Ducklings are we.

Eider chicks momentarily away from their minders who were in dispute over a juicy starfish.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
