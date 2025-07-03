Sign up
358 / 365
Colony
I wondered what the collective noun for Oystercatchers is and apparently it is "Colony"
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd July 2025 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
,
sannick
