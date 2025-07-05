Sign up
Bell Heather
Heather has now come into flower and it is usually the last of the wild flowers to come into bloom.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details
Tags
heather
shetland
sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
July 5th, 2025
