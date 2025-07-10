Sign up
Previous
362 / 365
Keeping Still
He thought if he didn't move I wouldn't see him.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
99% complete
Tags
shetland
,
blackbird
,
sandwick
