Photo 366
Goldenrod
Still plenty of yellow along the Noness Road
19th July 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
100% complete
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2025 2:54pm
Tags
goldenrod
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
