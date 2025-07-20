Previous
Next
Late Evening Glow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 367

Late Evening Glow

This Wheatear was looking very golden orange in the low sun.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous warm shades… fabulous details…
July 21st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful.
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact