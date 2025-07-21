Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 368
Flypast
A bit too fast today for my focusing skills.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7933
photos
135
followers
36
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
366
3779
2182
3780
367
368
2183
3781
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st July 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
gannet
,
sandwick
,
noness
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
It's still a beautiful bird. Focus is good enough for me :)
July 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close