Take Off
Seemed to be a shoal of fish in Mousa Sound today attracting a lot of birds,
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
gannet
,
sandwick
