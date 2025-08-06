Previous
Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
Photo 370

Wheatear

We quite often get Wheatear in the garden towards the end of the season when there seems to be a good supply of insects about the bushes. Taken through the window and when I ventured quietly outside to get a better view it was off.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

