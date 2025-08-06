Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 370
Wheatear
We quite often get Wheatear in the garden towards the end of the season when there seems to be a good supply of insects about the bushes. Taken through the window and when I ventured quietly outside to get a better view it was off.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7971
photos
137
followers
36
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Latest from all albums
2193
3795
2194
3796
1242
370
2195
3797
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th August 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close