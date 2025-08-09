Sign up
Previous
Photo 371
Feeding Time
I have to say that the juvenile blackbird is a lot plumper than his dad!
The adult bird was feeding blackcurrants from our bushes and the youngster spat them out at first but eventually hunger must have taken over and they were devoured.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
shetland
,
blackbird
,
blackcurrant
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Cute story…..I would never have known they eat blackcurrants!
August 9th, 2025
