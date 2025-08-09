Previous
Feeding Time
Feeding Time

I have to say that the juvenile blackbird is a lot plumper than his dad!
The adult bird was feeding blackcurrants from our bushes and the youngster spat them out at first but eventually hunger must have taken over and they were devoured.
Richard Lewis

Pat Knowles ace
Cute story…..I would never have known they eat blackcurrants!
August 9th, 2025  
