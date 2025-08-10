Previous
Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
Photo 372

Wheatear

Wheatear on a fence post nearby us. Quite a few about at the moment.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Image of this beautiful bird.
August 10th, 2025  
A lovely capture.
August 10th, 2025  
