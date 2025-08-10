Sign up
Photo 372
Wheatear
Wheatear on a fence post nearby us. Quite a few about at the moment.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7981
photos
137
followers
36
following
101% complete
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
2197
3799
3800
371
2198
372
2199
3801
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th August 2025 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sandwick
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Image of this beautiful bird.
August 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
A lovely capture.
August 10th, 2025
