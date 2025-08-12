Sign up
Photo 373
New York Aster
A garden escapee that has become very prominant in recent years with big clumps near the burn.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th August 2025 7:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
aster
,
sandwick
,
swinister
