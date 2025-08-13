Previous
Bell Heather by lifeat60degrees
Photo 374

Bell Heather

Such was the week of wind last week that the bell heather has already started to lose it colour.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact