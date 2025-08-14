Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 375
Black Guillemot
There were two Tysties (Black Guillemots) sitting on the outside of the Mousa Broch. I assume this was their nest site and was the same spot I saw one last year.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7993
photos
137
followers
36
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
3803
2201
374
3804
3805
2202
1244
375
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th August 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
guillemot
,
sandwick
,
tystie
,
mousa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close