Previous
Black Guillemot by lifeat60degrees
Photo 375

Black Guillemot

There were two Tysties (Black Guillemots) sitting on the outside of the Mousa Broch. I assume this was their nest site and was the same spot I saw one last year.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact