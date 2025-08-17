Sign up
Previous
Photo 376
We're Watching
Being scrutinised by the Mallards.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8001
photos
137
followers
36
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Latest from all albums
2203
3806
2204
1245
3807
376
2205
3808
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th August 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mallard
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
