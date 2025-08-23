Previous
Dropping By by lifeat60degrees
A pair of Meadow Pipits (?) popped along the garden this afternoon. Kept themselves out of the sunlight and in amongst the bushes while they were here.
23rd August 2025

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
