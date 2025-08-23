Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 380
Dropping By
A pair of Meadow Pipits (?) popped along the garden this afternoon. Kept themselves out of the sunlight and in amongst the bushes while they were here.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8018
photos
137
followers
36
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Latest from all albums
3812
379
2209
1247
3813
2210
380
3814
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
23rd August 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close