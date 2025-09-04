Sign up
Photo 387
Good Feed
Wagtails like the insects in amongst the seaweed.
Colourful seaweed today as well.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8049
photos
137
followers
36
following
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th September 2025 3:04pm
Tags
seaweed
,
wagtail
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
