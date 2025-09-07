Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Let it Grow
When you let nature takes its course Fuschia grows to a big size. This one is set it ideal conditions near the burn and in a sheltered hollow. The number of bees it attracts is quite amazing.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th September 2025 3:25pm
Tags
fuschia
,
shetland
,
sandwick
