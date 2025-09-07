Previous
Let it Grow by lifeat60degrees
Let it Grow

When you let nature takes its course Fuschia grows to a big size. This one is set it ideal conditions near the burn and in a sheltered hollow. The number of bees it attracts is quite amazing.
7th September 2025

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
