Photo 389
Goldfinch
One of the many birds at the Montrose today. As common here as they are uncommon in Shetland.
Probably more Honeysuckle in Shetland though.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
scotland
,
montrose
,
goldfinch
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 11th, 2025
