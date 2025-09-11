Previous
Goldfinch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 389

Goldfinch

One of the many birds at the Montrose today. As common here as they are uncommon in Shetland.
Probably more Honeysuckle in Shetland though.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Great capture
September 11th, 2025  
