Photo 390
Peewit
Still plenty about.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th September 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lapwing
,
peewit
,
sandwick
