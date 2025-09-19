Sign up
Photo 391
Soon be Bedtime
The farmyard ducks will soon be heading indoors for the night.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
Tags
ducks
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
