Previous
Photo 392
Having a Feed
This last couple of days we've had 6 blackbirds in the garden probably as they have seen the wild rose and are tucking in.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8089
photos
137
followers
31
following
107% complete
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
1260
2225
3841
2226
3842
392
2227
3843
Views
5
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st September 2025 4:38pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
blackbird
,
sandwick
