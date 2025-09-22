Sign up
Photo 393
Wagtail
I do like any of the Wagtails. Fun birds to watch and there are plenty about at the moment, While some will have bred here many are passing through on their migration.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
wagtail
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
