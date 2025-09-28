Previous
Lichen by lifeat60degrees
Photo 395

Lichen

The dry stane dykes are covered in Lichen. Apparently shows how clear the air is.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
September 28th, 2025  
