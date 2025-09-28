Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 395
Lichen
The dry stane dykes are covered in Lichen. Apparently shows how clear the air is.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8106
photos
136
followers
31
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Latest from all albums
3847
2232
3848
2233
3849
2234
395
3850
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th September 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lichen
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
September 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close