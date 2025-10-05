Sign up
Previous
Photo 396
Goldcrest
A distant view of a Goldcrest in Hoswick today.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th October 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
goldcrest
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
